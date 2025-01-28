We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Visa & Mastercard Earnings: A Closer Look
The 2024 Q4 earnings season is in full swing, with this week’s reporting docket jam-packed with notable companies.
Among the bunch are two peers, Mastercard (MA - Free Report) and Visa (V - Free Report) . Both stocks have delivered a strong performance over the last three months, outperforming the S&P 500. Visa shares have been notably strong, as shown below.
But what can investors expect from the financial titans in their releases? Let’s take a closer look.
Revisions Reflect Slight Bearishness
EPS expectations for both companies have been revised marginally lower over recent months, with the $2.66 per share estimate for Visa suggesting 11% year-over-year growth. The $3.68 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate for Mastercard reflects 15% growth from the year-ago period.
Visa -
Mastercard -
Top line revisions primarily paint the same story, with sales expectations for both Visa and Mastercard marginally lower over the same time frame.
Nonetheless, the estimates suggest strong top line growth, with Mastercard expected to see 15% sales growth while Visa’s top line is expected to enjoy a 10% move higher from the year-ago period. While revisions have been marginally negative, the YoY growth rates on both the top and bottom lines are still notably strong.
Valuation Reflects Big Growth Expectations
Both stocks are a tad expensive relative to historical values, likely reflective of higher growth expectations among investors. MA shares currently trade at a 32.5X forward 12-month earnings multiple, while the same for Visa stands at 28.3X.
Both values remain above five-year medians but well beneath five-year highs. The same can be said for each’s current PEG ratio, which are again above five-year medians but otherwise nowhere near five-year highs.
While the multiples are a tad stretched, the above-mentioned growth investors expect is primarily coming from continued consumer strength and an overall resilient U.S. economy. Both companies benefited from this in their latest quarterly releases, seeing higher volumes across many key segments.
Bottom Line
With the 2024 Q4 earnings cycle in full swing, we’ll have a wide variety of quarterly releases to dig through in the coming weeks.
Revisions for the period have been taken modestly lower over the last several months but have otherwise remained stable. Valuation multiples have risen among higher growth expectations among investors stemming from a strong consumer, with both companies expected to post double-digit percentage YoY EPS and sales growth.
Both stocks are heading into their releases with momentum, with positive talk surrounding the consumer likely to keep the positivity rolling.