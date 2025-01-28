We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
What Happened to AI Stocks? Buy These Instead
The AI sector was rocked this week by a groundbreaking development from China’s DeepSeek, which unveiled a powerful large-language model (LLM), R1, that rivals its US counterparts—but potentially at a fraction of the cost. This disruptive move is forcing investors to reevaluate the market’s AI leaders, like Nvidia ((NVDA - Free Report) ), which saw its stock slide alongside other AI-related names such as Vertiv, Vistra, and Arista Networks.
However, this isn’t the end of AI investing. Instead, it’s an opportunity to shift focus toward other areas of the tech stack where growth and value are emerging. Companies like Meta Platforms ((META - Free Report) ), Amazon ((AMZN - Free Report) ), and Twilio ((TWLO - Free Report) ) are poised to benefit from this evolving AI landscape, with strong fundamentals and improving price momentum.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
DeepSeek Breakthrough Shakes AI Stocks
DeepSeek’s R1 model has altered the game by leveraging a cost-efficient approach to AI development. Operating under strict semiconductor import restrictions, the company achieved significant performance gains by optimizing low-level code and using an innovative training method that employs 8-bit floating-point numbers (FP8) instead of the traditional 32-bit precision.
This method dramatically reduces memory usage and improves performance, delivering sufficient accuracy for most AI workloads. More importantly, it undercuts the high costs associated with Nvidia's cutting-edge AI chips, which have been the backbone of recent AI advancements.
How the AI Stock Opportunities are Changing
DeepSeek’s breakthrough has broad implications. By proving that cutting-edge AI can be developed more cheaply, it enables big tech companies to potentially scale their AI efforts without relying as heavily on Nvidia’s high-priced chips. This, in turn, allows these companies to reallocate spending toward other areas, like software development, which has been overlooked amid the AI hardware boom.
The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF ((IGV - Free Report) ) is one area to watch. Once considered at risk of being commoditized by AI, software is now set to benefit as companies look to build out AI-driven applications more cost-effectively.
Where to Invest Now
While Nvidia and its peers face headwinds, other stocks are emerging as compelling opportunities:
These companies exemplify how the AI narrative is shifting from expensive infrastructure to accessible, application-driven growth opportunities.
Should Investors Buy Shares in META, AMZN and TWLO?
DeepSeek’s disruption is more than a headline; it signals a potential shift in the AI landscape. While hardware-focused companies like Nvidia adjust to slowing demand, the broader AI sector continues to evolve. Companies with the ability to innovate in software, services, and scalable AI applications are emerging as the new leaders.
Investors should embrace this transformation by focusing on stocks with strong fundamentals and growth potential in the changing AI environment. Meta, Amazon, and Twilio are prime examples of where the next wave of AI-driven growth could come from, offering a compelling case for a fresh approach to AI investing.