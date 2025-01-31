See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
What Can Tariffs Do to the U.S. Economy?
Investors have gotten a taste of what Donald Trump's return to the White House might mean for: Markets, Global trade, and International relations. Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, is here now to help explain.
1. Investors were counting on a solid 2025 for U.S. corporate profits to boost stocks. The Q4 earnings season got off to a great start. But there has been analyst speculation that earnings may take a back seat to President Trump’s return to the White House and that slew of executive orders. Do you agree?
2. Will his policies be a market driver going forward?
3. How much do you expect his policies to impact the economy?
4. As high as stocks are, do they still have more room to run?
5. Globally, European policymakers are getting higher borrowing costs and soaring energy prices. What’s the story there?
6. At the Davos Global Summit, war was identified as the main risk for 2025. Would that be a market or economic risk?
7. What do you make of global market response to President Trump’s remarks at Davos?
8. Do you think the January Effect in the stock market will impact stocks at all going forward?
9. Three Very Large Cap #1 ranked stocks on your radar include Wells Fargo (WFC - Free Report) , Service Now (NOW - Free Report) and Qualcomm (QCOM - Free Report)
Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, on earnings, stocks and more. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.