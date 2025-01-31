Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Where Does U.S Monetary Policy Go in 2025?

This week saw the first FOMC meeting of 2025. Investors had been waiting to hear how many rate cuts they’d see this year. Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, is here now with more.

1. What’d you think of the outcome of the meeting?

2. Do you see any challenges to the Fed, especially because President Trump called for lower interest rates in his Davos Speech last week

3. Do you anticipate a clash between the Fed and the President over this?

4. What economic impact do you see if Trump places tariffs on China, Mexico or Canada?

5. What about Tariff’s impact to corporate earnings?

6. The European Central Bank and the Bank of Canada held their first policy meeting of the New Year this week also. Have they indicated whether tariffs would change their policy plans?

7. Big Tech earnings came in this week. Do you see any Trump impact to those company’s bottom lines?

8. It seems as though the President has already made an AI impact with news last week about the Stargate project.

9. Three major U.S. money center banks are at the top of our #1 list this week. They include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) , Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC - Free Report) and Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) .

Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, on the Fed and tariffs.

With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.


