We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Buy the Surge in Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Stock After Q4 Earnings?
Rising over +20% in Wednesday’s trading session, Palantir Technologies (PLTR - Free Report) stock has been a highlight of this week’s earnings lineup after reporting strong Q4 results yesterday evening.
Palantir has garnished Wall Street's attention as its artificial intelligence platform (AIP) is seeing high demand with PLTR spiking to over $100 and now up +500% in the last year.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Palantir’s Strong Q4 Results
Primarily providing software platforms that assist with counterterrorism investigations, Palantir AIP appears to be drawing interest from more traditional enterprises as well.
Stating its U.S. business is at the forefront of the AI revolution, Palantir’s Q4 sales spiked 36% year over year to $827.52 million compared to $608.35 million in the comparative quarter. Drawing Wall Street’s attention, Palantir comfortably exceeded Q4 sales estimates of $777.49 million and saw its top line stretch 14% sequentially.
The company’s operational efficiency also stood out with Palantir generating $460 million in cash from operations and $517 million in adjusted free cash flow, representing margins of 56% and 63% respectively. Furthermore, Q4 EPS of $0.14 beat expectations of $0.11 and rose from $0.08 a share in the prior period. Palantir has reached or exceeded the Zacks EPS consensus for nine consecutive quarters with an average earnings surprise of 12.72% in its last four quarterly reports.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Full Year Results
Rounding out fiscal 2024, Palantir’s total sales spiked 29% to $2.87 billion from $2.22 billion in 2023. Moving further past the profitability line, annual earnings soared to $0.41 per share from EPS of $0.08 in 2023.
Palantir’s full-year cash from operations was $1.15 billion with adjusted free cash flow at $1.25 billion, margins of 40% and 44% respectively.
Palantir’s Positive Revenue Guidance
For Q1 FY25, Palantir expects revenue between $858-$862 million which came in well above the current Zacks Consensus of $797.85 million or 26% growth (Current QTR below). For the full year, Palantir expects FY25 sales between $3.741 billion-$3.757 billion, topping the consensus forecast of $3.54 billion or 23% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Takeaway
The incredible rally in Palantir Technologies stock could continue thanks to its better-than-expected Q4 report and guidance. Sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), earnings estimate revisions are likely to trend higher for Palantir in the coming weeks and the company’s balance sheet is strengthening thanks to its growing cash pile.