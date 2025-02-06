We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Buy the Pullback in Alphabet Stock After Q4 Earnings?
Investors may wonder if the selloff in Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) stock is an overaction with the internet services leader exceeding Zacks Q4 top and bottom line expectations after-market hours on Tuesday.
That said, Alphabet shares dipped over 7% in today’s trading session as fears of increased spending and slower cloud growth have raised questions about the company’s ability to compete with big tech peers Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) and Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) .
Alphabet's Q4 Results
Alphabet's Q4 sales after traffic acquisition costs (TAC) was $81.62 billion, a 12% increase from the comparative quarter, and exceeded Zacks estimates of $81.37 billion. Notably, Google Cloud revenue was up 30% to $11.95 billion versus $9.19 billion a year ago. However, this missed estimates of $12.13 billion by -1.51%, with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure still having a controlling share of the cloud market ahead of Alphabet.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
On the bottom line, Q4 net income came in at $26.5 billion or $2.15 per share which edged expectations of $2.12 and spiked 31% from EPS of $1.64 in the prior period. Alphabet has now exceeded earnings expectations for eight consecutive quarters with an average EPS surprise of 11.57% in its last four quarterly reports.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Full Year Results
Rounding out fiscal 2024, Alphabet’s total sales spiked 14% to $350 billion versus $307.39 billion in 2023. Even better, annual earnings soared 38% to $8.04 per share from EPS of $5.80 in 2023.
Alphabet’s CapEx Guidance
While Alphabet doesn’t provide specific guidance, the tech giant does expect its capital expenditures to increase by nearly 43% in FY25 to $75 billion compared to $52.5 billion last year. The increase in spending appears to worry Wall Street although Alphabet stated the sharp rise in CapEx will be needed to expand its AI efforts, primarily for its technical infrastructure as it relates to servers, data centers, and networking.
Strong Balance Sheet & “Cheap” Valuation
Alphabet does have a strong balance sheet that should be able to support these rising costs and still fuel its growth as well. To that point, Alphabet has a $95 billion cash pile and total assets of $450.25 billion which is nicely above its total liabilities of $125.17 billion.
What may also appeal to long-term investors after the post-earnings selloff is that Alphabet still has the cheapest P/E valuation of the Magnificent 7-themed tech stocks at 23.1X forward earnings. This is just beneath Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) at 27.1X, with cloud competitors Amazon and Microsoft at 38.7X and 31.6X respectively.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
There are certainly mixed opinions on whether Alphabet will be able to sustain its attractive growth trajectory with GOOGL shares up a very respectable +30% in the last year. For now, Alphabet stock lands a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).