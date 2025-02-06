See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6th:
Euroseas (ESEA - Free Report) : This company which operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
Euroseas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.99 compared with 9.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Pilgrim's Pride (PPC - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the processing, production, marketing and distribution of frozen, fresh as well as value-added chicken products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.
Pilgrim's Pride has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.31 compared with 14.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
CalMaine Foods (CALM - Free Report) : This company which is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 82.6% over the last 60 days.
CalMaine Foods’ has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.85 compared with 18.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
