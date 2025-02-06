Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6th:  

Euroseas (ESEA - Free Report) : This company which operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Euroseas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.99 compared with 9.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the processing, production, marketing and distribution of frozen, fresh as well as value-added chicken products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.31 compared with 14.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CalMaine Foods (CALM - Free Report) : This company which is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 82.6% over the last 60 days.

CalMaine Foods’ has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.85 compared with 18.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

