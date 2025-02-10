See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 10th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 10th:
Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT - Free Report) : This company that operates as a gardening and pet supplies company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
Central Garden & Pet has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.57, compared with 21.79 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This technology and analytics company providing online financial services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Enova has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.14, compared with 15.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
