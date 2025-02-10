Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 10th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 10th:

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT - Free Report) : This company that operates as a gardening and pet supplies company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Central Garden & Pet has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.57, compared with 21.79 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This technology and analytics company providing online financial services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Enova has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.14, compared with 15.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

