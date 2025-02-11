See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 11th:
OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMVKY - Free Report) : This energy and chemicals company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
OMV has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.96, compared with 7.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX - Free Report) : This non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.
Pacira has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.69, compared with 24.45 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW - Free Report) : This pawn services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Ezcorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.33, compared with 15.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
