Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 11th:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMVKY - Free Report) : This energy and chemicals company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

OMV has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.96, compared with 7.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX - Free Report) : This non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.

Pacira has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.69, compared with 24.45 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW - Free Report) : This pawn services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Ezcorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.33, compared with 15.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


