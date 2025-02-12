Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 12th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 12th:

MRC Global Inc. (MRC - Free Report) : This pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

MRC has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.91, compared with 17.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

