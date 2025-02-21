We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Buy the Dip in Palantir Technologies (PLTR) or Vertiv Holdings (VRT) Stock?
The broader indexes lost some recent momentum on Thursday after Walmart’s (WMT - Free Report) cautious outlook spurred investors to reassess President Trump’s tariffs, among other policy changes.
Two stocks that dipped in today’s trading session and may catch investors' attention are Palantir Technologies (PLTR - Free Report) and Vertiv Holdings (VRT - Free Report) . They are certainly going to draw interest as buy-the-dip candidates, with Palantir shares soaring over +1,100% in the last two years and Vertiv stock up over +500%.
PLTR Pulls Back as Trump Cuts Defense Spending
Falling 5% on Thursday to $106 a share, the drop in Palantir’s stock has been preceded by last week’s announcement that the Trump administration will cut defense spending and has urged Russia and China to do so as well.
Palantir’s software platforms are used by intelligence communities, with its largest customer being the U.S. government. Although Palantir’s offerings are known for assisting with counterterrorism investigations and operations, the company’s acceleration in machine learning and other artificial intelligence applications has started to broaden its customer base.
This has led to much optimism, with Palantir recently exceeding its Q4 expectations earlier in the month. For now, the trend of earnings estimate revisions has remained compelling for Palantir, with fiscal 2025 and FY26 EPS estimates up 12% and 18% in the last 30 days, respectively.
Expecting high double-digit top and bottom line growth for the foreseeable future, Palantir currently checks a “B” and “A” Zacks Style Scores grade for Growth and Momentum. Still, Palantir will need to "grow" into its lofty valuation with an “F” Value Score.
Going public in 2020, Palantir has broken the profitability line, and rapid sales growth has been an indicator of its future earnings potential. Palantir brought in $2.87 billion last year, with FY25 sales expected to expand 31% to $3.76 billion.
Vertiv’s Pullback
With no direct connection to Trump’s policy implementations, Vertiv’s stock fell 3% in today’s broader selloff to $104. Like Palantir, Vertiv went public in 2020 and checks the box for growth investors as a provider of digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, including hardware, software, and analytic services.
Vertiv surpassed Q4 expectations earlier in the month as well, and total sales are expected to increase 15% in FY25 and FY26, with projections edging toward $10 billion. Even better, Vertiv is profitable, reporting net income of $495.8 million in 2024, with EPS growth of over 20% expected in FY25 and FY26.
VRT checks a “D” Zacks Style Scores grade for Value but is at a fairly reasonable 30.1X forward earnings multiple. This is near its Zacks Computers-IT Services Industry average but above the benchmark S&P 500’s 23.2X. In regards to Growth and Momentum, VRT has an “A” and “C” Style Scores grade, respectively.
Final Thoughts
Keeping their Value Scores in mind, Palantir and Vertiv stock may be better suited for investors who are ok with taking on risk for the potential of high rewards. That said, PLTR and VRT do appear to be ideal targets to buy on the dip as two of the market’s top performers in recent years.