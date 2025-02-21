We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Coinbase Stock (COIN) Rises as SEC Dismisses Lawsuit; Time to Buy?
It’s been a wild ride for Coinbase investors.
Back in 2023, the SEC sued Coinbase, alleging that the company operated an unregulated securities exchange. And since then, the ongoing legal battle cast a cloud over the stock, though shares have mainly trended higher amid Bitcoin’s historic ascent.
Management is rejoicing on Friday after the SEC agreed to dismiss the lawsuit. It’s a signal that underscores the Trump administration’s nod to a promising crypto environment, a stark contrast to what we saw under Biden’s presidency.
“We’ve always maintained that we were right on the facts and the law, and today’s announcement confirms that this case should have never been filed in the first place,” the company said in a blog post.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong stated on Friday morning that the crypto exchange will not pay any fine, calling the decision a “huge day” for Coinbase and the crypto industry as a whole.
What’s Going on With Coinbase Stock?
One of the critical issues in the charges against Coinbase was whether some crypto assets counted as securities. The SEC, under former Chairman Gary Gensler, argued that certain crypto assets fell under existing securities laws and therefore required additional disclosure and registration.
In the weeks after Trump’s victory, crypto stocks surged as Bitcoin spiked above $100,000 for the first time in its history. Coinbase (COIN - Free Report) stock went along for the ride, rising about 75% in just a matter of days following the election.
Since then, shares have trended downward, and continued to do so after the company’s latest earnings report despite a major beat. Coinbase reported adjusted Q4 earnings of $3.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.94/share by 74.7%. The company posted revenues of $2.27 billion during the quarter, topping estimates by 23.7%.
The latest beat marked the eighth consecutive time the company has exceeded the earnings mark. Coinbase has delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 46.15%, showcasing its ability to outpace analysts’ estimates.
Coinbase is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock. Looking into the current quarter, analysts have raised EPS estimates by 258.33% in the past 60 days. The Q1 Zacks Consensus Estimate now stands at $2.15 per share, reflecting potential growth of 30.3% relative to the year-ago period. Revenues are anticipated to climb 34.3% to $2.2 billion.
Bottom Line
Coinbase garners a top ‘A’ rating in our Zacks Momentum Style Score category, indicating that shares are likely to move higher based on powerful price and earnings momentum. The measurement includes both actual earnings as well as estimate revisions.
Still, Coinbase stock is likely to remain volatile and has a history of being susceptible to movements in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Make sure to keep an eye on the industry as a whole, particularly amid ongoing favorable developments.