Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 24th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 24th:  

Patria Investments Limited (PAX - Free Report) : This private market investment firms principally in Latin America which offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Patria Investments Limited has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.46 compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Dana (DAN - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Dana has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.47 compared with 36.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


