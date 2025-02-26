We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 24th
Here is a stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 24th:
Primo Brands Corporation (PRMB - Free Report) : This branded beverage company with a focus on healthy hydration, delivering sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed primarily in every state and Canada, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.
Primo Brands Corporation’s shares gained 22.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
