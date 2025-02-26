Back to top

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 24th

Here is a stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 24th:

Primo Brands Corporation (PRMB - Free Report) : This branded beverage company with a focus on healthy hydration, delivering sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed primarily in every state and Canada, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.

Primo Brands Corporation’s shares gained 22.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

