Image: Bigstock
Will Yearend 2025 Stock Returns Show Up?
January 2025 was a solid U.S. share returns month. In fact, the last 2 years delivered exceptional annual returns years for U.S. share indices. Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, is here now to help us understand what’s driving this.
1. What is the main market driver for the solid stock market returns?
2. After two fast paced years, the market seems like it’s taking it a bit easier this year. Is it or am I imagining that?
3. What risks has the stock market priced in?
4. Are there any that it hasn’t priced in yet?
5. Is the market too expensive now?
6. You made a point of writing this in your monthly market strategy, “A legacy from excessive money printing drives stock prices, over projections for EPS growth.” Why is that important to note?
7. Nvidia reported their earnings yesterday. Investors had been concerned leading up to the report that the report might bring volatility back to the market in addition to what tariff news is bringing. Is that likely?
8. What are you looking for the stock market’s annual return to be this year or is it too early to say?
9. Strong Buy stocks you’re looking at include CrowdStrike (CRWD - Free Report) , Citigroup (C) and Amphenol (APH - Free Report) .
Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, on solid stock market returns. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.