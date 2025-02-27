See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
What is the Bull/Bear Story on This U.S. Economy?
Today we’re going to talk about the “Dual Mandate” as it pertains to maximum U.S. employment, with our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank.
1. What exactly is this “Dual Mandate” about?
2. It’s been said that “High levels of employment are key to a vibrant economy.” Has the Fed set a numerical target for its mandate of maximum employment?
3. What are the indicators that tell the real story about this issue?
4. Based on conclusions we can draw from these indicators as to the current state of U.S. employment, is the labor market on a solid footing?
5. Overall, what is the Bull/Bear story on the U.S. economy?
6. We no longer have a Treasury Yield Curve. Does that mean there’s no recession concern on the horizon?
7. What are your concerns now regarding the U.S. economy?
8. Based on retail earnings out so far, do you see any red flags concerning the state of the U.S. consumer’s health?
9. More Strong Buy stocks you’re watching include Plains All American Pipeline (PAA - Free Report) , BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ - Free Report) and Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC - Free Report) .
Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, on the Dual Mandate and the economy. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.