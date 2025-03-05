See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 5th:
CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM - Free Report) : This infrastructure solutions provider for communications, data center, and entertainment networks has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.
CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Price and Consensus
CommScope Holding Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Quote
CommScope’s shares gained 15.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Price
CommScope Holding Company, Inc. price | CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Quote
BGC Group, Inc. (BGC - Free Report) : This brokerage and financial technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
BGC Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
BGC Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BGC Group, Inc. Quote
BGC’s shares gained 0.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
BGC Group, Inc. Price
BGC Group, Inc. price | BGC Group, Inc. Quote
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY - Free Report) : This diversified mortgage financing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Annaly Capital Management Inc Price and Consensus
Annaly Capital Management Inc price-consensus-chart | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote
Annaly’s shares gained 7.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Annaly Capital Management Inc Price
Annaly Capital Management Inc price | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.