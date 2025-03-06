See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) - free report >>
Celestica, Inc. (CLS) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) - free report >>
Celestica, Inc. (CLS) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 6th:
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (AVBH - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Avidbank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Avidbank Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Avidbank Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avidbank Holdings Inc. Quote
Avidbank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.92, compared with 13.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Avidbank Holdings Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Avidbank Holdings Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Avidbank Holdings Inc. Quote
Celestica Inc. (CLS - Free Report) : This hardware platform provider and supply chain solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Celestica, Inc. Price and Consensus
Celestica, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celestica, Inc. Quote
Celestica has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.86, compared with 18.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Celestica, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Celestica, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Celestica, Inc. Quote
Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP - Free Report) : This beer and malt beverages company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Molson Coors Beverage Company Price and Consensus
Molson Coors Beverage Company price-consensus-chart | Molson Coors Beverage Company Quote
Molson Coors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.39, compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Molson Coors Beverage Company PE Ratio (TTM)
Molson Coors Beverage Company pe-ratio-ttm | Molson Coors Beverage Company Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.