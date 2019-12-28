New Strong Buy Stocks for December 26th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Rite Aid Corporation (RAD - Free Report) ; This company that operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Helen of Troy Limited (HELE - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR - Free Report) : This company that engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
Alkermes plc (ALKS - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.4% over the last 90 days.
InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN - Free Report) : This company that provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.9% over the last 60 days.
