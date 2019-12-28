Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 27th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Commercial Metals Company CMC: This company that manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Commercial Metals Company Price and Consensus
Commercial Metals Company price-consensus-chart | Commercial Metals Company Quote
Performance Food Group Company PFGC: This company that markets and distributes food and food-related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Performance Food Group Company Price and Consensus
Performance Food Group Company price-consensus-chart | Performance Food Group Company Quote
CIRCOR International, Inc. CIR: This company that designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
CIRCOR International, Inc. Price and Consensus
CIRCOR International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CIRCOR International, Inc. Quote
HOYA Corporation HOCPY: This company that engages in the life care and information technology businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 90 days.
Hoya Corp. Price and Consensus
Hoya Corp. price-consensus-chart | Hoya Corp. Quote
CSL Limited CSLLY: This company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
CSL Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
CSL Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | CSL Limited Sponsored ADR Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
