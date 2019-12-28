Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 27th:
Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL - Free Report) : This owner and operator of logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.13%, compared with the industry average of 8.80%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.41%.
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH - Free Report) : This provider of integrated healthcare services and products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Cardinal Health, Inc. Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.75%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.68%.
Cardinal Health, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY - Free Report) : This operator of a chain of retail stores has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.94%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.06%.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 27th:
Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL - Free Report) : This owner and operator of logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.13%, compared with the industry average of 8.80%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.41%.
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote
Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH - Free Report) : This provider of integrated healthcare services and products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Cardinal Health, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cardinal Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.75%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.68%.
Cardinal Health, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Cardinal Health, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY - Free Report) : This operator of a chain of retail stores has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Price and Consensus
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.94%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.06%.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>