New Strong Buy Stocks for December 31st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI - Free Report) ; This company that provides business management solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI - Free Report) : This company that provides technology solutions for the casino gaming has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells firearms has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL - Free Report) : This company that provides online and offline education services, and sells related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through Q3 2019, while the S&P 500 gained +39.6%, five of our strategies returned +51.8%, +57.5%, +96.9%, +119.0%, and even +158.9%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – Q3 2019, while the S&P averaged +5.6% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.1% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
