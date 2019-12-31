Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 31st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI - Free Report) ; This company that provides business management solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI - Free Report) : This company that provides technology solutions for the casino gaming has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Everi Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells firearms has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation Price and Consensus

 

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL - Free Report) : This company that provides online and offline education services, and sells related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.7% over the last 60 days.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

