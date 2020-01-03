Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and supplies building materials has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial and consumer banking services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN - Free Report) : This company that develops and commercializes various therapeutic products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 90 days.
ManTech International Corporation (MANT - Free Report) : This company that provides technology solutions and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI - Free Report) : This company that delivers performance critical telecom solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.6% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.
See 7 handpicked stocks now >>
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 2nd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and supplies building materials has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price and Consensus
Builders FirstSource, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote
HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial and consumer banking services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
HomeStreet, Inc. Price and Consensus
HomeStreet, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HomeStreet, Inc. Quote
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN - Free Report) : This company that develops and commercializes various therapeutic products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 90 days.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote
ManTech International Corporation (MANT - Free Report) : This company that provides technology solutions and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
ManTech International Corporation Price and Consensus
ManTech International Corporation price-consensus-chart | ManTech International Corporation Quote
PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI - Free Report) : This company that delivers performance critical telecom solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
PCTEL, Inc. Price and Consensus
PCTEL, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PCTEL, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.6% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.
See 7 handpicked stocks now >>