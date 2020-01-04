New Strong Buy Stocks for January 3rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG - Free Report) : This company that operates in the airfreight and logistics industry has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI - Free Report) : This company that provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA - Free Report) : This company that provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 90 days.
Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC - Free Report) : This company that develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
