Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 2nd:

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL - Free Report) : This owner and operator of logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.01%, compared with the industry average of 8.55%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.41%.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH - Free Report) : This provider of integrated healthcare services and products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.80%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.68%.

Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE - Free Report) : This independent retail energy services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.85%, compared with the industry average of 2.85%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.53%.

