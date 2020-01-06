Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 6th:
Banco Macro S.A. (BMA - Free Report) : This company that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
Banco Macro’s shares gained 24.5% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Seaspan Corporation (SSW - Free Report) : This independent charter owner and manager of containerships has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Seaspan’s shares gained 5.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI - Free Report) : This company that provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Everi Holdings’ shares gained 7.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
