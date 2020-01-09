New Strong Buy Stocks for January 8th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS - Free Report) : This company that provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 90 days.
DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE - Free Report) : This company that engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD - Free Report) : This company that operates as an automotive retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2% over the last 60 days.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA - Free Report) : This company that provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 90 days.
North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA - Free Report) : This company that provides heavy construction and mining services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 90 days.
