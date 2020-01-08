Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 7th:
The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE - Free Report) : This agriculture company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.6% over the last 60 days.
The Andersons, Inc. Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.76%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.92%.
The Andersons, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
Apollo Investment Corporation Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.26%, compared with the industry average of 8.46%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.49%.
Apollo Investment Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
The Buckle, Inc. (BKE - Free Report) : This retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Buckle, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.75%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.22%.
Buckle, Inc. (The) Dividend Yield (TTM)
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.6% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for January 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 7th:
The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE - Free Report) : This agriculture company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.6% over the last 60 days.
The Andersons, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Andersons, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Andersons, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.76%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.92%.
The Andersons, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
The Andersons, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The Andersons, Inc. Quote
Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
Apollo Investment Corporation Price and Consensus
Apollo Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | Apollo Investment Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.26%, compared with the industry average of 8.46%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.49%.
Apollo Investment Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Apollo Investment Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Apollo Investment Corporation Quote
The Buckle, Inc. (BKE - Free Report) : This retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Buckle, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus
Buckle, Inc. (The) price-consensus-chart | Buckle, Inc. (The) Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.75%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.22%.
Buckle, Inc. (The) Dividend Yield (TTM)
Buckle, Inc. (The) dividend-yield-ttm | Buckle, Inc. (The) Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.6% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>