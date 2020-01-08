Back to top

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 7th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 7th:

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE - Free Report) : This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Earthstone Energy’s shares gained 26.6% over the last one month more than S&P 500’s gain of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

FormFactor, Inc. (FORM - Free Report) : This manufacturer of probe cards, analytical probes, integrated measurement systems and related products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

FormFactor’s shares gained 13.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited (WAAS - Free Report) : This provider of water-as-a-service solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

AquaVenture’s shares gained 23.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC - Free Report) : This marketer and distributor of food and related products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Performance Food’s shares gained 10.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

