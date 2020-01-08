Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 7th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 7th:
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Navios Maritime Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.92, compared with 22.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG - Free Report) : This franchised hotel operator has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
GreenTree Hospitality has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.23, compared with 21.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP - Free Report) : This company that provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.9% over the last 60 days.
Oasis Midstream Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.55, compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL - Free Report) : This company that owns and charters containerships of various sizes has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.9% over the last 60 days.
Global Ship Lease has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.39, compared with 22.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.6% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 7th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 7th:
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus
Navios Maritime Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote
Navios Maritime Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.92, compared with 22.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Navios Maritime Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)
Navios Maritime Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG - Free Report) : This franchised hotel operator has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Price and Consensus
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Quote
GreenTree Hospitality has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.23, compared with 21.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Quote
Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP - Free Report) : This company that provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.9% over the last 60 days.
Oasis Midstream Partners LP Price and Consensus
Oasis Midstream Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Oasis Midstream Partners LP Quote
Oasis Midstream Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.55, compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Oasis Midstream Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)
Oasis Midstream Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Oasis Midstream Partners LP Quote
Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL - Free Report) : This company that owns and charters containerships of various sizes has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.9% over the last 60 days.
Global Ship Lease, Inc. Price and Consensus
Global Ship Lease, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote
Global Ship Lease has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.39, compared with 22.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Global Ship Lease, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Global Ship Lease, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.6% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>