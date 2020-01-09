Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 8th:
Talos Energy Inc. (TALO - Free Report) : This independent exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.9% over the last 60 days.
Talos Energy’s shares gained 23.2% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL - Free Report) : This financial services holding that provides various financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Grupo Financiero Galicia’s shares gained 13% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Forestar Group Inc. (FOR - Free Report) : This real estate development company that engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Forestar Group’s shares gained 6.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Seaspan Corporation (SSW - Free Report) : This independent charter owner and manager of containerships has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Seaspan’s shares gained 5.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
