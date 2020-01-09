Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This company that operates as a builder of single-family homes has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 90 days.
Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM - Free Report) : This integrated poultry processing company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.9% over the last 60 days.
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC - Free Report) : This company that provides software products and software-enabled services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 90 days.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through Q3 2019, while the S&P 500 gained +39.6%, five of our strategies returned +51.8%, +57.5%, +96.9%, +119.0%, and even +158.9%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – Q3 2019, while the S&P averaged +5.6% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.1% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 9th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO - Free Report) : This company that operates as a builder of single-family homes has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 90 days.
M/I Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus
M/I Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote
Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM - Free Report) : This integrated poultry processing company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.9% over the last 60 days.
Sanderson Farms, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sanderson Farms, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sanderson Farms, Inc. Quote
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC - Free Report) : This company that provides software products and software-enabled services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Quote
STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 90 days.
STMicroelectronics N.V. Price and Consensus
STMicroelectronics N.V. price-consensus-chart | STMicroelectronics N.V. Quote
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through Q3 2019, while the S&P 500 gained +39.6%, five of our strategies returned +51.8%, +57.5%, +96.9%, +119.0%, and even +158.9%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – Q3 2019, while the S&P averaged +5.6% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.1% per year.
See their latest picks free >>