Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 9th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 9th:
North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA - Free Report) : This provider of a range of mining and heavy construction services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
North American Construction’s shares gained 8.8% over the last one month more than S&P 500’s gain of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP - Free Report) : This media enterprise has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.9% over the last 60 days.
E.W. Scripps’ shares gained 6.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE - Free Report) : This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.
Earthstone Energy’s shares gained 24.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
TEGNA Inc. (TGNA - Free Report) : This media company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.
TEGNA’s shares gained 7.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
