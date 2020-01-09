Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 9th:
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM - Free Report) : This company owns and operates dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Navios Maritime Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.85, compared with 23.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF - Free Report) : This annuity and life insurance products provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.8% over the last 90 days.
Brighthouse Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.85, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL - Free Report) : This company that owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.9% over the last 60 days.
Global Ship Lease has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.37, compared with 23.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Image: Bigstock
Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus
Navios Maritime Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote
Navios Maritime Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)
Navios Maritime Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote
Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Brighthouse Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Quote
Brighthouse Financial, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Brighthouse Financial, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Quote
Global Ship Lease, Inc. Price and Consensus
Global Ship Lease, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote
Global Ship Lease, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Global Ship Lease, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote
