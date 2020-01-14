Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 13th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 13th:
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI - Free Report) : This oncology-focused pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
Karyopharm Therapeutics’ shares gained 9.7% over the last one month more than S&P 500’s gain of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
PLDT Inc. (PHI - Free Report) : This telecommunications company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
PLDT’s shares gained 8.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS - Free Report) : This molecular diagnostics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Exact Sciences’ shares gained 19.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AquaVenture Holdings Limited (WAAS - Free Report) : This water-as-a-service solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
AquaVenture’s shares gained 26.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
