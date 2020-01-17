Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 16th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 16th:

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL - Free Report) : This scheduled air transportation provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. Price and Consensus

Delta Air Lines, Inc. Price and Consensus

Delta Air Lines, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote

Delta Air Lines has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 1.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS - Free Report) :This wealth management services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. Price and Consensus

Focus Financial Partners Inc. Price and Consensus

Focus Financial Partners Inc. price-consensus-chart | Focus Financial Partners Inc. Quote

Focus Financial Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.48, compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Focus Financial Partners Inc. Quote

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA - Free Report) : This brokerage and investment advisory services provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Quote

LPL Financial has a PEG ratio of 0.89, compared with 1.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Quote

Itron, Inc. (ITRI - Free Report) : This technology and service company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Itron, Inc. Price and Consensus

Itron, Inc. Price and Consensus

Itron, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Itron, Inc. Quote

Itron has a PEG ratio of 0.95, compared with 2.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Itron, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Itron, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Itron, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Itron, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double

Today you are invited to download our latest Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.

See 5 Stocks Set to Double>>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) - free report >>

Itron, Inc. (ITRI) - free report >>

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) - free report >>

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) - free report >>

Published in

computers finance transportation