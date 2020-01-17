Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 17th:
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
Ichor’s shares gained 16.4% over the last one month more than S&P 500’s gain of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG - Free Report) : This provider of health care services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
LHC’s shares gained 9.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91% over the last 60 days.
MagnaChip Semiconductor’s shares gained 19.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC - Free Report) : This resource company that explores for lithium deposits has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.9% over the last 60 days.
Lithium Americas’ shares gained 31.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
