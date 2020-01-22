New Strong Buy Stocks for January 21st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO - Free Report) : This diversified consumer finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 90 days.
Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR - Free Report) : This company that operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCRX - Free Report) : This company that provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER - Free Report) : This aircraft leasing company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
