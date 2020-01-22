Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 20th:
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM - Free Report) : This owner and operator of dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Navios Maritime has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.64 compared with 22.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL - Free Report) : This provider of life insurance products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 39.1% over the last 60 days.
American Equity Investment has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.04 compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
H&R Block, Inc. (HRB - Free Report) : This provider of assisted income tax return preparation services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.9% over the last 60 days.
H&R Block has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.97 compared with 29.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
