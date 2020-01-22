Back to top

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 21st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 21st:

Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN - Free Report) : This finance company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Medallion Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.01, compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This seller of new and used cars has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.05, compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ - Free Report) : This publicly owned investment manager has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3% over the last 60 days.

Invesco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.70, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Citigroup Inc. (C - Free Report) : This diversified financial services holding company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Citigroup has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.38, compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

