New Strong Buy Stocks for January 22nd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD - Free Report) : This company that provides dredging services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Price and Consensus
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation price-consensus-chart | Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Quote
International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI - Free Report) : This company that operates as a money remittance services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Price and Consensus
INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. price-consensus-chart | INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Quote
Ternium S.A. (TX - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and processes various steel products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
Ternium S.A. Price and Consensus
Ternium S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ternium S.A. Quote
Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY - Free Report) : This independent upstream energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Berry Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus
Berry Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Berry Petroleum Corporation Quote
Chevron Corporation (CVX - Free Report) : This company that engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
Chevron Corporation Price and Consensus
Chevron Corporation price-consensus-chart | Chevron Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
