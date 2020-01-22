Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 21st:

Apple Inc. (AAPL - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Apple's shares gained 12.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS - Free Report) : This provider of comprehensive home care services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Addus HomeCare’s shares gained 5.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of biopharmaceutical products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Bristol-Myers’ shares gained 5.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

