Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 22nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 22nd:
Apple Inc. (AAPL - Free Report) : This manufacturer of smartphones has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
Apple’s shares gained 11.5% over the last one month more than S&P 500’s gain of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (AMK - Free Report) : This operator of wealth management and technology solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
AssetMark Financial’s shares gained 3.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX - Free Report) : This operator of a purchase intelligence platform has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Cardlytics’ shares gained 40.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
