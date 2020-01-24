Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 23rd:
Itron, Inc. (ITRI - Free Report) : This technology and service company that provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Itron shares gained 4% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cable One, Inc. (CABO - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
Cable One shares gained 9.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP - Free Report) : This company engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
Installed Building Products shares gained 8.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Teradyne, Inc. (TER - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Teradyne’s shares gained 6.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
