Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 27th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 27th:
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL - Free Report) : This provider of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Delta Air Lines has a PEG ratio of 0.58 compared with 1.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Arcosa, Inc. (ACA - Free Report) :This provider of infrastructure-related products and services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Arcosa has a PEG ratio of 1.36, compared with 1.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM - Free Report) : This manufacturer of semiconductor products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
STMicroelectronics has a PEG ratio of 4.07, compared with 14.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC - Free Report) : This producer and marketer of value-added chicken products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
Pilgrim's Pride has a PEG ratio of 0.51, compared with 1.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 27th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 27th:
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL - Free Report) : This provider of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Price and Consensus
Delta Air Lines, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote
Delta Air Lines has a PEG ratio of 0.58 compared with 1.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Delta Air Lines, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote
Arcosa, Inc. (ACA - Free Report) :This provider of infrastructure-related products and services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Arcosa, Inc. Price and Consensus
Arcosa, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcosa, Inc. Quote
Arcosa has a PEG ratio of 1.36, compared with 1.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Arcosa, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Arcosa, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Arcosa, Inc. Quote
STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM - Free Report) : This manufacturer of semiconductor products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
STMicroelectronics N.V. Price and Consensus
STMicroelectronics N.V. price-consensus-chart | STMicroelectronics N.V. Quote
STMicroelectronics has a PEG ratio of 4.07, compared with 14.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
STMicroelectronics N.V. PEG Ratio (TTM)
STMicroelectronics N.V. peg-ratio-ttm | STMicroelectronics N.V. Quote
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC - Free Report) : This producer and marketer of value-added chicken products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price and Consensus
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote
Pilgrim's Pride has a PEG ratio of 0.51, compared with 1.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
See their latest picks free >>