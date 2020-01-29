Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 27th:
Apple Inc. (AAPL - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
Apple's shares gained 7.5% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR - Free Report) : This developer and seller of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
ACM Research’s shares gained 91.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
BlackRock, Inc. (BLK - Free Report) : This provider of investment management services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
BlackRock’s shares gained 4.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
