Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 28th:

Itron, Inc. (ITRI - Free Report) : This is a technology and service company, which provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Itron, Inc. Price and Consensus

Itron, Inc. Price and Consensus

Itron, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Itron, Inc. Quote

Itron has a PEG ratio of 0.95 compared with 2.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Itron, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Itron, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Itron, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Itron, Inc. Quote

TopBuild Corp. (BLD - Free Report) : This company that engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

TopBuild Corp. Price and Consensus

TopBuild Corp. Price and Consensus

TopBuild Corp. price-consensus-chart | TopBuild Corp. Quote

TopBuild has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 1.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

TopBuild Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

TopBuild Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

TopBuild Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | TopBuild Corp. Quote

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Berry Global Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Berry Global Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Berry Global Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Berry Global Group, Inc. Quote

Berry Global has a PEG ratio of 0.90, compared with 1.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Berry Global Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Berry Global Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Berry Global Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Berry Global Group, Inc. Quote

Legg Mason, Inc. (LM - Free Report) : This is an asset management holding company which provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Legg Mason, Inc. Price and Consensus

Legg Mason, Inc. Price and Consensus

Legg Mason, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Legg Mason, Inc. Quote

Focus Financial Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.80, compared with 1.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Legg Mason, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Legg Mason, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Legg Mason, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Legg Mason, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) - free report >>

Itron, Inc. (ITRI) - free report >>

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) - free report >>

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) - free report >>

Published in

construction finance semiconductor