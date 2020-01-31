Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Arcosa, Inc. (ACA - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU - Free Report) : This publicly owned hedge fund sponsor has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
Sibanye Gold Limited (SBGL - Free Report) : This company that operates as a precious metals mining company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 90 days.
Vector Group Ltd. (VGR - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.
Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX - Free Report) : This company that provides various commercial banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 30th
