Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC - Free Report) : This company that engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 30 days.
Arcosa, Inc. (ACA - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 90 days.
CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV - Free Report) : This company that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU - Free Report) : This company that engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 6th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC - Free Report) : This company that engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Quote
Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 30 days.
Mueller Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Mueller Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Mueller Industries, Inc. Quote
Arcosa, Inc. (ACA - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 90 days.
Arcosa, Inc. Price and Consensus
Arcosa, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcosa, Inc. Quote
CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV - Free Report) : This company that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
CB Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
CB Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote
MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU - Free Report) : This company that engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
MDU Resources Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
MDU Resources Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MDU Resources Group, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.
Click here for the 6 trades >>