Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 7th:                   

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) : This asset management holding company, provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Cohen & Steers’ shares gained 20.4% over the last one month over the S&P 500’s growth of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM - Free Report) : This company that engages in the homebuilding business has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup’s shares gained 15% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE - Free Report) : This company, that provides low-fare airline services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Spirit Airlines’ shares gained 8.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR - Free Report) : This company, that engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Ichor Holdings’ shares gained 4.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

