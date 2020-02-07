Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 7th:
Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) : This asset management holding company, provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Cohen & Steers’ shares gained 20.4% over the last one month over the S&P 500’s growth of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM - Free Report) : This company that engages in the homebuilding business has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
PulteGroup’s shares gained 15% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE - Free Report) : This company, that provides low-fare airline services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Spirit Airlines’ shares gained 8.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR - Free Report) : This company, that engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.
Ichor Holdings’ shares gained 4.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
